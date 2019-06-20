Grandma’s Marathon Preps in Full Swing in Two Harbors

The calm before the storm as the site for the starting line is ready for thousands of runners and spectators

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- With all the people coming to the Northland, it means a lot of work is going on behind the scenes.

Rain or shine, come Saturday morning, thousands of runners and spectators will gather in Two Harbor’s for the 2019 Grandma’s Marathon.

Ready or not. Here they come. As the start line for Grandma’s Marathon is ready for the expected 20,000 runners and even more spectators that will be here Saturday morning where the marathon begins.

For businesses right down the street from the starting line, it’s an exciting time of year.

“It’s just absolutely amazing because you have like two hundred thousand people is what it seems like that come in on the trains and buses and everything and then they just make their way up to the starting line and that’s where they go from there”, said Roxy Harper Kitchen Manager at Earthwood Restaurant.

A former Grandma’s runner who is cheering her friends on this year, says staying at a nearby campground is an experience like no other.

“We love camping here. We have been here numerous times. Last year we camped up on the hill and had a whole roll of people. It’s just beautiful and to sit and watch ships come and everyone is planning their meals for the next day and making sure they get enough sleep”, said Beth Minners.

From Two Harbors, to Duluth, everyone is excited for this weekend.