Grandma’s Runners Pick Up Race Packets

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands of runners are at the DECC getting ready for race day.

They’re buying last-minute supplies and picking up their race packets.

The packets are given to runners in Grandma’s Full Marathon, the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and the William A. Irvin 5K.

They include a list of start times and pickup locations, and a bib number.

Inside the athlete’s number is a computer chip. That’s used to track the runners and give them an official time.

More than 8,000 runners will take part in the full marathon and more than 9,000 will run the half marathon.