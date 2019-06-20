Hayward Family Has a Unique Grandma’s Marathon Tradition

Each family member runs the full marathon the year they turn 40

DULUTH, Minn. – A family from Hayward has a unique Grandma’s Marathon tradition.

Steve Boss, his two daughters, and his son will run Grandma’s Marathon together on Saturday.

Every time one of the family members celebrates their fortieth birthday, they’re expected to run their first full marathon.

Steve’s daughter, Jessica Galde, turned forty in April.

This year, she’ll become the fourth member of her family to take part in the unique running tradition.

Jessica has run half marathons in the past, but never a full 26.2 miles.

She says she’s excited and a little nervous for the challenge, which she’s been training for months to complete.

“Probably started back in February. Longest I’ve done was a twenty miler a couple weeks ago,” said Galde.

Her dad, Steve Boss, has run several Grandma’s Marathons.

He says he loves running with his kids to get quality family time.

Steve has helped train his daughters and son to get them prepared for race day.

“My complete advice and the advice I get is smile, be happy, and relax. It’s fun. You paid good money to run, we’re going to smile about it absolutely,” said Boss.

A family member from the next generation rode a bike through Thursday’s training session.

She tells us she’s not sure if she wants to run a full marathon when she turns forty.