Hilltoppers Baseball Rallies to Defeat Redhawks, Claim Class AA Championship

Duluth Marshall scored three in the top of the seventh to defeat Minnehaha Academy and win the state championship.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – After falling in the class AA state championship game last year, the Duluth Marshall baseball team finally reached the top, as the No. 1 seed Hilltoppers defeated No. 2 seed Minnehaha Academy 4-2 to claim the 2019 class AA state title.

The Redhawks, who handed the Hilltoppers their only loss of the season back in April, took a 2-1 lead into the seventh inning, looking to close things out. Cole Maccoux hit a leadoff triple, then Alex Busick tied things up with an RBI single. Carter Sullivan came up a few batters later with a triple of his own to give the Hilltoppers the lead. Peter Hansen capped off the scoring with an RBI single to make it 4-2 Duluth Marshall.

Ben Pedersen got the start and threw 6.1 innings while giving up two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts. Brett Benson got the save.

This is Duluth Marshall’s first state championship in program history, and the first baseball title to come back to Duluth since 1950 when Duluth Denfeld won.