Lake Superior Estuarium Gets Kids Excited About Nature

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This summer, the Lake Superior Estuarium on Barker’s Island and The River Rover Playgroup welcomes toddlers from the Northland to take part in getting to know about nature.

Tiny tots from the Northland spent the day wandering through gardens and trails across from the estuarium.

With magnifying glasses in hand, they took a closer look at flowers and plants along their walk.

They were also on the hunt to find bumblebees and butterflies.

Every week there is a new theme, with a lot more fun activities for the toddlers.

The education coordinator says introducing kids to nature early can be very impactful.

“It benefits their development. They are in a phase where they are growing very quickly. Their brains are learning physically, emotionally, mentally. They solve a lot of problems in nature they don’t encounter any place else,” said Deanna Erickson.

One mom has been attending the River Rover playgroup with her kids for the last four years.

She has seen growth in her kids since taking part in the group.

“They are not afraid of bugs which I notice some kids their age are, whereas my kids like to look at them and observe them,” said Maria Antonescu.

The River Rover’s goal is to help inspire the kids to become life–long outdoor enthusiasts.

River Rovers is open to three to seven year olds.

The playgroup meets at the Lake Superior Estuarium on Barker’s Island in Superior every Thursday from 10 am to noon.

The free nature group is open until August 29th.