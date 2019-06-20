Local Competitive Eater Looks to “Make Hotdish Great Again” Saturday

Fortune Bay Resort Casino is Hosting a Hotdish Competitve Eating Competition Saturday, June 22 at 3:00 p.m.

TOWER, Minn. – On Saturday, June 22, wild rice hotdish will be on the menu at Fortune Bay Resort Casino in Tower, Minnesota.

14 major league eating athletes from across the nation will be in the area vying for the top spot as Wild Rice Hotdish-Eating Champion.

Thursday morning, local competitive eater John Rembold and Sammy Richter from Fortune Bay stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about the techniques used to prepare for a competition like this.

Rembold says a close friend is looking to open a hotdish business, so there’s a lot of testing out and eating going on to help him prepare for the big day.

The Nashville native is going against other athletes around the country.

The No. 3-ranked competitive eater in the world, Geoffrey Esper from Oxford, MA, and the No. 5-ranked competitive eater in the world, Darron Breeden, from Orange, VA, among other top-ranked eaters facing off at the first-annual Fortune Bay World Wild Rice Hotdish-Eating Championship.

This inaugural event will take place over eight minutes of sanctioned competition time.

A new world record will be set in the wild rice hotdish discipline.

Professional eaters competing in this weekend’s competition, listed according to world-rank, include:

Geoffrey Esper, Oxford, MA, #3

Darron Breeden, Orange, VA, #5

Miki Sudo, Las Vegas, NV, #7

Badlands Booker from Selden, NY, #23

Darrien Thomas from Ontario, Canada, #36

Matthew Raible from Edwards, IL, #38

The competition is taking place at the Lakeside Tent at Fortune Bay, located at 1430 Bois Forte Road, Tower, MN.