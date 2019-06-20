Police Investigate Shooting In Duluth’s Central Hillside

DULUTH, Minn. (Press Release) – At 9:30 PM, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E 3rd St on the report of shots heard.

Officers were unable to locate any victims or evidence of shots fired.

Then, at 10:10 PM, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E 6th St on the report of a 35-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his hand.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers believe the two calls are related, the incident is not random, and there is no threat to public safety.

There is no one in custody at this time.