St. Luke’s Unveils Newly Remodeled Inpatient Pharmacy

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s celebrated the unveiling of their $1.5 million remodeled inpatient pharmacy.

The project expanded the pharmacy from about 2,500 square feet to nearly 4,000 square feet.

The added room provides more workspace to help keep up with new federal health requirements.

The project also included upgrading the pharmacy’s security system and adding new sterile rooms for mixing medicine.

Staff at the site say the pharmacy is now more efficient thanks to the remodel.

“We’re not just serving our St. Luke’s patients, were serving the clinics throughout the region. St. Luke’s is growing. They have new services and clinics and now were able to take care of them with the new expanded space,” said Director of Pharmacy Gina Lemke.

St. Luke’s says the project took nearly two years to complete.