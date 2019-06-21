Divided Wisconsin Supreme Court Sides With GOP

The Court Ruled 4-3 on Friday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Conservatives who control the Wisconsin Supreme Court have sided with Republicans legislators in saying they legally called a lame-duck legislative session to pass laws limiting the powers of the new Democratic governor and attorney general.

The court ruled 4-3 Friday along ideological lines.

The majority says the Wisconsin Constitution gives the Legislature the authority to decide when to meet in session, so Republicans did nothing wrong in convening in December, shortly after then-Gov. Scott Walker was defeated.

Liberal justices dissented, saying the law doesn’t allow for the Legislature to call such a session.

Most of the laws have been ordered to be in effect despite this court challenge and two others, including one in federal court, that are pending.