Duluth Police Local #807 Announces Endorsements

Duluth Police Union Announced Endorsements for the At-Large and 3rd District Races

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Local #807 announced their endorsements in the At-Large and 3rd District races for Duluth City Council Friday morning.

According to a recent press release, the Duluth Police Local #807 is endorsing Arik Forsman and Noah Hobbs for councilor-at-large and Roz Randorf for 3rd District.

“The individuals that we have chosen to endorse have demonstrated to us that their priorities as City Councilors will be the public safety of our great City of Duluth, and more importantly, addressing the needs of the Duluth Police Department to provide us the tools we need to best serve the citizens of Duluth. A vote for these candidates is a vote for a safer community,” said Ryan Morris, President of the Duluth Police Local #807.

The filing period ended Tuesday for multiple races in the Northland leaving seven candidates for the councilor-at-large seat and four candidates for the District 3 seat.

The seven candidates running for councilor-at-large are two incumbents Arik Forsman and Noah Hobbs, DFL-endorsed Mike Mayou, local business owner Derek Medved, Matthew William Stewart, Stephen Abernethy, and Nathaniel Rankin.

The four candidates running for District 3 are Ryan Glenn, Theresa O’Halloran-Johnson, Henry Banks, and Roz Randorf.

The Duluth Police Local #807 is made up of the Patrol Officers, Investigators, and Sergeants who serve on the front lines for the City of Duluth.