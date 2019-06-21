Duluth Police Patrol the Streets on Bikes for Grandma’s Weekend

Duluth police use bike patrols to monitor Grandma's crowds.

DULUTH, Minn- Duluth police want to be as accessible as possible in the busy crowds for Grandma’s Weekend.

12 bike officers will be pedaling around the streets from 14th Avenue East to Canal Park.

The bike patrol is a partnership with Duluth Police, Duluth Fire, UMD Police and U.S> Border Patrol.

Officers say bikes are the best way to cover the most distance.

“We can bring squad cars down if we need to transport someone, but with the bike patrol through the congested areas, they go through much smoother. We can be on the race course, we can be on the sidewalks, we can take shortcuts much easier,” Duluth Sgt. Kelly Greenwalt said.

The officers will be primarily watching for medical emergencies on race day.