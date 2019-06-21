Food Truck Friday Kick’s Off In Front Of Duluth Public Library

This event will happen every Friday from 11-2 p.m. and run through the end of August

DULUTH, Minn.- Food Truck Friday’s kicked off Friday outside the Duluth Public Library. Those attending say it’s a great way to get out of the house to support local businesses around the Northland.

“It’s great to have this going on in the summer every Friday at the library. You can have lunch and people come out, mingle and get out of the house, get out of their work office”, said Julie Kapke, a customer at Friday’s event.

Food Truck Friday will run until the end of August and is located at the Duluth Public Library running from 11 until 2 p.m.