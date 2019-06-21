Grandma’s Friday Races Attract Thousands

Thousands of runners participated in the Whipper Snapper races along with the William A. Irvin 5K.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Friday before Grandma’s Marathon hosted two races along Duluth’s shoreline leading up to the main event.

Starting off with the Whipper Snapper races where kids from four to fourteen years old raced to the finish at Bayfront Festival Park.

Voluteers there were out cheering on the kids who were sprinting towards the finish.

One enthusiastic volunteer knows how important it is to make it a positive day for everyone.

Watching the kids come through they have a lot of fun a lot of energy. I know what it’s like as a kid to just have somebody cheer for you even if you don’t do good because you put that behind you and you say yeah I just had fun doing it and that’s what it’s about,” said volunteer Pez Davila.

Runners and families from all over the nation come to participate in the William A. Irvin 5K.

A 56-year-old runner came in ninth place in the 5K, and he plans to run his 38th Grandma’s Marathon tomorrow.

A native Duluthian himself, he’s been living in Upstate New York for many years now, and he says he loves coming back to the atmosphere of the 5K.

“I think this course is pretty interesting especially tonight with the wind off the lake when we turn that corner running down the lake walk and the waves are breaking over the barriers and stuff it’s really rustic and pretty special,” said Alan Evans.

For a full schedule of events visit Grandma’s website here.