Grandma’s Marathon Route See’s Slight Change For Second Year

With Superior Street reconstruction on-going, Grandma's Marathon will use a brief detour

DULUTH, Minn.- Something to keep an eye on tomorrow, is the different route that the runners will take for the second straight year due to construction in downtown Duluth.

It’s year two of three of Grandma’s Marathon route being a little different, but it’s not as complicated as you may think.

As phase two of reconstruction continues on Superior Street, it is causing Grandma’s Marathon to stray away from their normal route.

For the second straight year, instead of going straight down Superior Street, runners will take a detour down to Michigan Street near 3rd Avenue East and Superior Street.

Following that, runners will head to 5th Avenue West before making their way down toward AMSOIL Arena and eventually to canal park. Race officials say this change has been harmless.

“It actually worked out really well because the length for the alteration is the exact same length of the original course”, said Mandi Peterson, Grandma’s Marketing & Public Relations Director.

Even though race officials are taking the change in stride, they say they can’t wait to get back on Superior Street, when it’s all fixed up.

“Running down Superior Street is something all of those runners are familiar with. And just the history there and the nice ambiance around them, it will be nice to return back when it’s all finished”, said Peterson.

A little detour isn’t going to stop the over 20,000 runners come Saturday morning here in the Northland.