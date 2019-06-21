Grandma’s Tourists Enjoy the City Before Race Day

Shops in Canal Park busy for Grandma's Weekend.

DULUTH, Minn.- While some runners were taking it easy before the big race, businesses in Canal Park were busy with people enjoying some shopping Duluth…

Like Stephen Fregori and his daughter Kirra.

This is Stephen’s first time running in Grandma’s Marathon and Kirra’s first time in Duluth.

“Trying to get some Italian food, carb-up and run like the wind tomorrow, that’s the goal,” Fregori said.

Stephen says he loves enjoying the scenery in Duluth.