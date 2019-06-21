Hayward Celebrates 70th Annual Musky Fest

HAYWARD, Wis. – Every summer Musky Fest is Hayward’s largest celebration all about fishing and this year is no different.

Thousands of people pack the streets of Downtown Hayward to take part in the annual celebration.

“This is when our population doubles triples. You can feel it. You can feel the electricity,” said Hayward Chamber of Commerce Board Member Wade Bishop.

This year’s fest is filled with many activities and games.

“I won the Plinko for the planters twice,” said fest visitor Noah Raketic.

Hundreds of vendors also come out to sell specialty crafts and goods

“It’s a lot of fun to come. I live here. It’s just fun to come down and see everybody and all the different things that go on in Hayward,” said fest visitor Debby Barthel.

There’s even tons of food options to choose from.

“It’s so cool to see the evolution of the Musky Fest. It’s never the same every year. Every year something is changing. Something is evolving,” said Bishop.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the crowning of the new Musky Queen.

This year’s queen wears the crown with pride after her family created a new life in Hayward.

“When we lived in California, we had some hard troubles. When we got the opportunity to move to Hayward, we took it right away. Ever since then it gave us a new hope on life,” said 2019 Musky Queen Kimberly Garcia.

Adding to that new life, Garcia’s family opened Main Street Taco’s in Downtown Hayward, nearly two years ago.

The 2018 Musky Queen has a few words of advice for the incoming queen.

“Just go to as many events as you can. It’s a great time. Its really nice,” said 2018 Musky Queen Adelyn Stone.

The Hayward Chamber says every year the festival becomes a big economic driver for the community.

“For a moment we feel like the hottest place on earth,” said Bishop.

“Just like everything else we are a vacation town. Our economic needle if you would is driven by tourism.”

But like all other years Musky Fest becomes the highlight for the community of Hayward.

“This is part of our tradition. It’s part of who we are,” said Bishop.

“We do it big here. We do it big. Muskies is the biggest fish. Musky fest is the biggest fest.”

Musky Fest runs through Sunday.

Click here for a full schedule of fun activities happening this weekend.