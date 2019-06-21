Kids Compete for the Prize at Musky Fest’s Annual Watermelon Eating Contest

HAYWARD, Wis. -Musky Fest just became a little bit cuter as a few kids competed in the annual watermelon eating contest.

Kids lined up according to their age group to with big slices of watermelon in hand.

All hoping to be the first, they chowed down as quickly as they could.

A tiny tot from Chetek, Wisconsin took home the prize in the five and below contest.

“Good, exciting,” said Bria Huset, when asked how excited she was about winning.

The winner in each age group walked away with a t–shirt for eating the quickest.