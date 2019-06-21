Local Artisans Set Up Shop Saturday in Iron River

IRON RIVER, Wis. – Happening Saturday, June 22, folks are invited to the community of Iron River, Wisconsin to experience the third annual Makers’ Faire hosted by White Winter Winery.

The Faire will run from noon until 5:00 p.m. and showcase many talented artists, farmers, growers, producers, crafts and more from around the region.

The artisans are from various communities around the region, including Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas County.

Organizers say this year’s vendors include a knife maker, bee keeper with fresh honey, wooden lighthouse maker, producer of goat cheese, quilter, jewelry, fruits, vegetables, flowers, organic beef, hand-made soap, candles, hand crafted wood furniture and carvings, photography, restorer of classic wooden boats, painters, pottery maker and much more.

The Storm Shelter Sled Dog Sanctuary for Retired, Rescued Sled Dogs, a non-profit organization offering compassionate care, will have adoptable dogs on site.

Ashland Baking Company is preparing incredible sandwiches, wraps, desserts.

The Jane Gang Band, R & B, Jazz, Funk , entertains from noon to 4:30 p.m.

The White Winter Winery Makers’ Faire’s inspiration came from owner Jon Hamilton wanting to highlight the talented artisans who moved to our beautiful northwestern Wisconsin to make a living, raise a family and do what they love for work and for their passion.