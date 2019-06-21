Red Flag Warnings in Effect at Park Point Beaches

The Warning is due to Win and Wave Conditions

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately through 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

The warning is due to wind and wave conditions that can support rip currents.

Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water regardless of your swimming experience.

There are currently no lifeguards at Park Point and red flags are flying along the beach to indicate dangerous swimming conditions.

Flag locations are: 12th St beach, Lafayette Square, and Park Point beach.

More information on conditions and rip current can be found by visiting the Park Point Beach website at www.parkpointbeach.org.