SAKI Grant Leads to Criminal Sexual Conduct Conviction

A Sentencing Date has not Been set

DULUTH, Minn. – The first case to go to trial stemming from evidence collected in the Duluth Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has resulted in a man being found guilty of criminal sexual conduct.

Kenneth Clark was charged after evidence suggested he sexually assaulted a Native American grandmother in his cab in 2012.

The investigation was stalled due to miscommunication between law enforcement agencies, but after the SAKI grant took effect in 2016 new DNA evidence was tested which led to a guilty jury verdict yesterday.

Clark was found guilty of first degree criminal sexual conduct after approximately two hours of jury deliberation. He is facing a guideline sentence of 12 years in prison.

