Skate & Sip for FREE

Active Adventures: Rollerblade & Have A Pint of Bent Paddle This Summer

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Active Adventures we are hitting the Willard Munger State Trails on rollerblades! Every other Tuesday night from 6:00 – 8:00 pm you can skate and sip with friends in the Northland, for FREE. The director of the NorthShore Inline Marathon is hosting these free group skates for all skill levels. Bring your own blades or borrow and try out brand new skates provided. No excuses, get out and enjoy the summer! After you are done skating, a free pint is available for you at Bent Paddle. Use this as a way to meet new friends, try new things or train for the NorthShore Inline Marathon coming up September 14th, 2019.

Next Skate & Sip is Tuesday July 2 – meet at the Willard Munger Trailhead, behind the Munger Inn on Grand Ave. 6pm.

SCHEDULE: Click here to follow schedule on Facebook

Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot went skating for the first time in 20 years and now she is training for the North Shore Inline Marathon! Join her!