Former Greyhound Ryder Donovan Drafted by Golden Knights

The former Duluth East standout was taken in the fourth round.

VANCOUVER, B.C. – With the 110th pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the Vegas Golden Knights selected former Duluth East forward Ryder Donovan.

The future Wisconsin Badger was taken in the fourth round, becoming just the 25th Duluth native ever to be picked in an NHL draft and the first since Dominic Toninato and Judd Peterson back in 2012.

Donovan was a Mr. Hockey finalist this past season after leading the Greyhounds to their second straight state tournament appearance. He scored the game-winning overtime goal against Andover in the Section 7AA championship game.

The 6’3″ forward posted 37 points off 13 goals and 25 assists in his final season with Duluth East.