Kongin, Rojas Finish as First-Time Winners in Grandma’s Full Marathon

The 43rd annual Grandma's Marathon saw first-time winners in Boniface Kongin and Nell Rojas.

Kenya’s Boniface Kongin took home the men’s division title in his first Grandma’s Marathon. He was a bit of an underdog, but led for most of the race, and despite major cramping and having to stop a few times, Kongin finished with a time of 2:21:01.

Boulder, Colorado native Nell Rojas won the women’s full marathon title with a time of 2:28:09. This was her first time at Grandma’s Marathon and just second marathon ever, setting a new personal best.