Medical Tents Aid Runners at Grandma’s

Marathons require athletes to push their minds and bodies to the limit.

DULUTH, Minn. – Marathons require athletes to push their minds and bodies to the limit.

Five medical tents throughout the course along with first aid stations at every mile marker were available along the route to make sure runners got to the finish safely.

“We have 400 medical volunteers total. It’s a team of physical therapists, athletic trainers, nurses and physicians, we have paramedics. It’s a diverse staff we all work together really well we all bring different skills we can use to help the runners,” said Ben Nelson the medical director.

Common conditions that are treated during the race are cramps, blisters, and heat exhaustion.