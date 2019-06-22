Mkungo Wins Back-to-Back; Jermann Wins Her First Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon

Kenyan Panuel Mkungo won his second straight men's title while Minnesota native Katy Jermann won the women's title.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 29th annual Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon featured a familiar winner for the men’s division, as Kenyan Panuel Mkungo won his second straight title with a time of 1:02:37, beating his time last year by 13 seconds.

The women’s division saw a new winner, as Burnsville, Minnesota native Katy Jermann took home the women’s championship with a time of 1:10:27.