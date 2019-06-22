Nice Weather Pays Dividends For Grandma’s Runners

After a week of uncertainty, mother nature surprised us Saturday with sunny skies

DULUTH, Minn.- Weather plays a huge role in how runners will finish. Saturday, athletes took full advantage of the weather as many set personal records including a runner from New York who took 8th place in Saturday’s 43rd Grandma’s Marathon.

“If it was raining, cold and if the wind was blowing in your face, it would have been a completely different story but the weather was absolutely perfect”, said Chris Bendtsen, Grandma’s Marathon Finisher.

As for Bendtsen, the training continues as he prepares for the Olympic trails that are in Atlanta next February.