North Shore Scenic Railroad Takes Marathon Runners to Starting Line

More than 1,100 people took the train to avoid traffic to Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- The North Shore Scenic Railroad offered runners the most comfortable trip up to Two Harbors from Duluth today.

The train filled up with runners at 5:45 Saturday morning as they looked to avoid traffic and headaches while also checking out what the North Shore has to offer. For one runner, he saw this as a perfect opportunity to branch out and meet new people.

“It’s really cool to be a part of having to sit on the train with everyone else that is going to be running, and that’s neat. It is kind of a communal feeling. We are all going heading to the start line getting ready to run”, said Steve Meives.

Another runner used it as a chance to show off his unique style.

“I like my costumes to have a theme to the race, and I couldn’t think of anything Duluthian to bring forward. My one friend said Edmund Fitzgerald but that seemed a little tacky, but I just like last minute got the inspiration well it’s grandma’s marathon, dress like a grandma”, said Dennis Hafford.

Hafford, who has run in 80 marathons since 2013, see’s a trip like this as a great escape from his personal world.

“You know like most endurance runners, I have a deep seated self–loathing and this helps me keep from addressing my personal demons”, said Hafford.

Not only did the train have dressed up grandma’s on it, but it also had people from all over the country. A runner who traveled from the Twin Cities says he wouldn’t be doing this without the support of a good friend.

“It’s awesome. It’s needed. It’s definitely going to be a mental battle with how little I have trained but with him there, with me for him, so we are going to battle through together, so it’s awesome”, said Ben Lucius.

Now those that hop off the train and head to the starting line have some memories even before the race begins, both in friendships and seeing the North Shore in a unique way.

