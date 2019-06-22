Scaroni, Pike Set Records in Grandma’s Wheelchair Division

Both Susannah Scaroni and Aaron Pike repeated as winners and set new event records during Saturday's race.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Grandma’s Marathon wheelchair race saw record shattering performances and repeat winners, as Susannah Scaroni won the women’s title while Aaron Pike won the men’s title.

Illinois native Scaroni won her second straight title, setting a new event record by over five minutes and setting the new Paralympic World Record with a time of 1:30:42. This is her ninth overall win at Grandma’s Marathon.

In the men’s division, Illinois native Pike picked up his third straight win. His time of 1:20:59 set a new event record by nearly two minutes.