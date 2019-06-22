Volunteers Dedicate Early Morning Hours to Helping Out Grandma’s Marathon Racers

Many Grandma's volunteers started their day as early as 6 a.m.

DULUTH, Minn.- Thousands of volunteers helped runners stay hydrated for the Grandma’s races.

They served water and powerade, gave runners sponges to wipe off sweat and kept the streets clear of trash.

One first time volunteer, 12–year–old Quentin Roth, hopes to run the marathon one day.

“People are nice to me, and it’s kind of fun to yell and be funny and get people to come get it myself. People have been saying I’d be a good sales person,” Roth said.

Quentin says volunteering with his family was a fun experience, even though his day started at 6 a.m, he’s glad he got to do it.