Grandma’s Marathon Clean-up Continues

Crews started working as soon as the race finished clearing the course and picking up trash.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 43rd Annual Grandma’s Marathon weekend is in the books, which means it is time for the clean up to get underway.

In Canal Park, crews were focused on disassembling the tents after thousands of runners and people filled the streets during the day and enjoyed entertainment at night.

“Down here near the finish line we have crews all the time to keep the trash picked up and keep the streets looking nice. It’s just a nonstop thing probably for the next week we will still be cleaning up and sorting things and it’s just part of the whole weekend really,” said Mandi Peterson, the marketing and public relations director for Grandma’s Marathon.

Any runner or spectator who lost something along the way is asked to contact the Grandma’s Marathon office.

Any unclaimed clothing will get donated to Goodwill in Duluth.