Meet the Huskies: Nic Kent

For this week's segment, we feature the starting shortstop from the University of Virginia.

DULUTH, Minn. – University of Virginia shortstop Nic Kent just wrapped up a successful first year with the Cavaliers and is now following in the footsteps of the rest of his team.

“Our coach sends pretty much all of the freshman position players [to the Northwoods League] after their first year,” Kent said.

And Kent is picking up right where he left off in Virginia. After his first year, Kent was second on the team with a .337 batting average, and currently leads the Huskies with a .345 average. Now that he’s in Duluth, he’s more focused on improving in the field.

“I played second this past year at UVA so I just want to work on shortstop, just get as many ground balls and throws as I can. I’m doing work every day so definitely just throws better, my hands quicker, just working on it every day,” Kent said.

Through 21 games, Kent has a .925 fielding percentage, has 66 assists and has committed eight errors.

The Northwoods league has one of the toughest grinds in summer ball, so Kent has plenty of time to continue to improve.

“It’s a great opportunity to come here, play every day, play 70 games in 75 days, get out here, do the early work and just get a lot of work in,” Kent said.

While the Huskies hope they can turn things around soon, Kent and the rest of the team is enjoying their summer of helping each other get better.

“Just every day, just coming here and getting work in with these guys is fun. Everybody on the team is a good person and we get along with everybody so wins are always important but we’re more focused on getting better and improving every day,” Kent said.