Representatives from Different Faiths Come Together in Support of Immigrants

Activists marched through the rain to support immigrants and refugees.

DULUTH, Minn.- Faith groups and activists came together in downtown Duluth to support immigration rights in America.

Dozens joined representatives from different Christian religions, members of the Islamic faith and people from the Fond Du Lac tribe.

The gathering was a vigil for the negative way they say immigrants and refugees are being treated around the country.

Representatives say as spiritual leaders, it’s their job to show others what it means to love their neighbor, especially immigrants from other countries.

“Usually churches do their own thing, but they don’t go to the streets very often. So it’s a combination of coming together, going to the street and saying to our country, ‘Please, we’re better than this,'” activist Brooks Anderson said.

Leaders from each faith spoke to the group about what helping immigrants means to them.

Ricky De Foe, a Fond Du Lac representative, says migration is natural for all living things. Plants and animals migrate to find the best resources to live. He says humans are no different.

“We’ve got a duty, also, to educate, because if we don’t, ignorance is a precursor to violence,” De Foe said.

After the vigil, the group marched through the streets of Duluth to the federal building where they worshiped and prayed.