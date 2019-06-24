City to Host First Street Traffic Study Public Open House

The Open House Will be Held on Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth plans to host a First Street traffic study public open house on Thursday at the City Hall to discuss the section of the street from Mesaba Avenue to 6th Avenue East.

According to a recent press release, the City of Duluth will be conducting a two-way conversion study on First Street from Mesaba Avenue to 24th Avenue East focusing on directional changes on the street that lead to driver confusion and safety issues.

The city says they are working with a consultant to collect information about the street, develop traffic forecasts, and identify opportunities to convert the street into a two-way configuration along the entire length.

The first Public Open House will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Room 303 of City Hall on Thursday. Another open house will be held in July for the portion of the street from 6th Avenue East to 24th Avenue East.