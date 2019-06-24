Essentia Health Gives Families ‘Passport’ to Healthy Summer

'Passport to Adventure' event brings out community and law enforcement to celebrate health.

DULUTH, Minn.- Making summer fun, and healthy, was the goal at “Passport to Adventure” at Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center.

Essentia Health brought together law enforcement, emergency services, and families to celebrate healthy eating and activities.

Families could get tours of ambulances and firetrucks, ride mountain bikes, and eat a healthy dinner to get them excited about having a healthy summer.

“It’s in everyone’s best interest to have a healthy community which starts with the individuals being healthy that make up that community,” said Chad Neurminen, Director of Nutrition and Environmental Services at Essentia.

“It may expose children to things they may not have, there’s some interesting foods here that they may not have had before, and they’ll eat them here and ask their parents to purchase them at the grocery store the next time they’re there.”

According to Neurminen, to maximize your healthiness, spend as much time as you can outside during the Northland’s characteristically short summer.