Former Northland Hockey Players Return for Heritage Summer Hockey Classic

Duluth native Rob Bordson and Hermantown native Adam Krause served as team captains.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Heritage Center was the place to be on Monday night as the annual Heritage Summer Hockey Classic took place.

The game featured former and current professional and semi-professional hockey players from the Northland including former UMD player Rob Bordson and current UMD assistant coach Adam Krause, who served as team captains, as well as St. Scholastica hockey players Nate Pionk, Sam Fuss and Brett Radford, UMD players Andy Welinski, Zach Stejskal, Jarod Hilderman, Koby Bender, Hunter Lellig, Neal Pionk and Darian Gotz.

Dale “Hoagie” Haagensen and longtime UMD hockey advocate John Goldfine served as the bench bosses.

Guinness World Book of Records holder for the oldest hockey player and Duluth native Mark Sertich dropped the ceremonial puck.

All proceeds from the game went to the Ray Peterson Heritage Fund, which assists children from financially challenged youth in participating in organized sports and supporting youth programs in the Northland.

In the end, Team Krause ended up getting the 10-9 win.