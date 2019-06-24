Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds Need Maintenance Before Open

The fair is set to open July 16.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The fair is getting ready to come back to the Twin Ports at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds, but the list of preparations necessary to get the event up and running is a bit longer than usual.

As of right now, the fair is slated to open July 16, but the fair director says there’s a lot to do in a short amount of time.

All hands are on deck fixing, patching and working in the yard at the fair grounds, but all hands is only about 20 people.

An additional problem can be added to the list of things to take care of this year- asbestos has to be removed from the bathrooms.

The fair has a team coming in to clear the asbestos July 1, which will cost at least a few thousand.

“I’ve got helpers in there that are just dynamos, they’re just going and it’s just great,” fair director Crash Carlson said.

The normal cost to get the fair running every year costs anywhere from 30 to 40 thousand dollars, a cost the county is usually very generous in helping with.

The fair director says it’s so expensive to get the fairgrounds prepared only because it’s one of the most popular events in the Twin Ports, and the amount of people the event brings in pays for itself.