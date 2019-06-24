KEY Zone Kids Get a Lesson on How Run a Business

DULUTH, Minn. – A few kindergarten and first grade students from the Congdon Park Elementary Key Zone program got a lesson on how to run a business from staff at Vitta Pizza.

The kids learned how to check the temperature of the wood oven and how to roll pizza dough.

The owner even gave a lesson on what it takes to keep the business going, like paying bills.

“I think it’s good to try to garner the entrepreneurial spirits of these little people. We were all little once and they like learning about business and it gets them out of the classroom,” said owner Brad Erickson.

At the end of the visit, the kids were rewarded with their very own personal sized pizza.