Listen Local! A Wellness Renaissance Podcast Party Happening Thursday

Wellness Renaissance is a Local Podcast Centered on Holistic Practices and Healing

DULUTH, Minn. – The host and creator of Wellness Renaissance Podcast, Judy Breuer, invites the Twin Ports community to celebrate the 85 episodes of her podcast Thursday, June 27 at the Zeitgeist Atrium.

Listen Local! A Wellness Renaissance Podcast Party is happening from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Registration is required for the event. Click here for more information.

Wellness Renaissance Podcast was created to highlight local medical professionals using holistic methods of healing and treatment.

Light appetizers will be provided, as well as a recording of a LIVE podcast.