Rhubarb Lovers, Rejoice! CHUM’s Annual Festival Happening Saturday

The 2019 CHUM Rhubarb Festival is Happening Saturday, June 29

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM along with dozens of local volunteers are putting the finishing touches on hundreds of pies, brats, sweet treats and beverages in preparation for the 2019 CHUM Rhubarb Festival.

The event is happening Saturday, June 29 from 9:00 a.m. – 3 :00 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church located at 1100 East London Road in Duluth.

Festival attendees will have the chance to get photos taken with Rhubarbara, the giant Rhubarb Stalk.

Contests, crafts, music, raffles, a climbing wall and countless other activities and games are planned for this year’s fundraiser.

CHUM works to provide basic need, foster stable lives and organize for a just and compassionate community in Duluth.

Funds raised from this annual event go directly toward the organization’s mission.

Raffle ticket sales will be available for more than 50 different baskets.

Other goodies include Rhubarb Brats, Rhubarb Burritos, Rhubarb Lemonade, Rhubarb Snow Cones and more.

Credit cards, checks and cash will be accepted for all purchases.

Ways to use Rhubarb Juice (for sale at the festival): Punch: Mix rhubarb juice half and half with ginger ale or lemonade Rhumosa: Mix rhubarb juice half and half with champagne Rhutini: Mix rhubarb juice half and half with gin or vodka; shake with ice and strain into martini glass. Garnish with a twist of orange peel Rhubarbarita: Mix rhubarb juice half and half with tequila; pour over ice and garnish with fresh lime

