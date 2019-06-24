UMD Women’s Basketball Team Hosts Camp

Some of the women's basketball team was on hand giving out pointers for high schoolers around the area

DULUTH, Minn.- Dozens of camps are happening all summer at UMD on a variety of topics from science to athletics.

Monday, some Northland girls got some extra help when it comes to their basketball skills from those who they look up too.

During the event, girls participated in a variety of drills, and event got the chance to be coached by UMD Women’s Basketball players. One camper we spoke to said she hopes this camp will help her play better in the fall.

“I’ll go home and practice it on my own or at practice and then I talk to my head coach about it at our school and then I just work on stuff here and put it into the game”, said Addison Thompson, a Varsity Cloquet basketball player.

The Women’s Basketball team is hosting one more camp that starts next week at Romano Gym.