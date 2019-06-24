Work on Wisconsin Point Restoration Begins

Project to consolidate parking and restore habitats to be completed late this summer.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Officials with Superior Parks, Recreation and Forestry are asking the public to be patient during the restoration of Wisconsin Point this summer. It’s expected to be done by the end of July or beginning of August.

It’s a project, officials said, that will benefit beach-goers, and the nature that calls the beach home.

You’ll find crews working at each of the parking lots along Wisconsin Point Road.

They will be consolidating parking to just 5 lots with 161 spaces. That’s 17 more than what is currently available.

A boardwalk will also be installed at each lot to keep people from damaging the sand dunes on their way to the beach.

“Part of this project is consolidating the parking, enhancing the parking areas, creating that access up over the dunes to protect the dunes and also making it accessible for everybody,” said Linda Cadotte, Director with Superior Parks, Recreation and Forestry.

Meanwhile, crews are working to restore 48,000 sq. ft. of sand dune, 95,000 sq. ft. of pine barren forested dune, 40,000 sq. ft. of shoreline wetland, and 85 acres of pine barren forested dune habitat.

This includes stabilization of the Point’s living shoreline, which involves the use of plant species and natural materials to combat erosion.

Trash and recycle bins, as well as two new restrooms will be added to encourage people to be kinder to the beach.

“When you invest resources into an area the hope is always that people will have a greater respect for it,” Cadotte said. “Y’know in the past and not so much recently but in the past people will go out there and be abusive to the natural space.

According to Cadotte the project was made possible thanks to a grant of $1.375 million, given to Superior by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program.

Beach-goers should keep checking the Parks and Rec Facebook page and the city’s website, Cadotte said, as parking lots open and close on a daily basis.

You can also use the lot past the lighthouse by the Army Corps Landing, as that isn’t part of the restoration project.