Assisted Living Facility Robbed in Virginia

Virginia Police are investigating an armed robbery at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living center

VIRGINIA, Minn.- Virginia police are investigating an armed robbery at an assisted living facility. Employees say two men came into the building in the middle of the night and stole prescription narcotics.

A 9-1-1 call alerted police that two younger men entered the Edgewood Vista Assisted Living center on 17th Street through the unlocked main entrance doors shortly after 3 a.m.

Workers there say one of the men was armed with a shotgun, and both were wearing masks, bandannas, dark clothing and gloves. After coming in, witnesses told investigators the men took prescription narcotics from the facility before leaving in a vehicle.

We reached out to both both Virginia police and the Edgewood Vista Assisted living center, and neither wanted to talk about the incident on camera. However, Edgewood’s main office in North Dakota did issue this statement.

“Edgewood’s priority is the safety and well-being of our residents and employees. We can confirm a break in occurred during the early hours Monday morning. There was no interruption in resident care. At this time the local authorities are investigating the incident, therefore we are unable to comment”.

No one was injured and police have not released any other information as the investigation continues.