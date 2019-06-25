Bulldogs Football Hosts Second Week of High School Camp

This week's camp includes some local high schools, including Duluth East, Hermantown, Two Harbors, Northwestern, Superior and Ashland.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team held its second second week of high school camps, giving the Bulldogs the chance to teach and interact with kids who are in their shoes now. This week’s camp is for any 11-man high school teams who want to learn from and train with the Bulldogs.

The camp is full contact, works on competitive drill work and they hold scrimmages against the other high schools. The camp is run by head coach Curt Wiese along with other members of the coaching staff, and even some of the Bulldog players.

“Not only to be able to identify the talent here that’s here locally in the Northland, but also to have a connection with these kids because some of them are coming back to games, some of them are coming back to school, some of these kids will end up being student assistants for us so it’s fun. Two or three years down the road to see some of these kids at team camp as students here at UMD,” Wiese said.