Driver in West Duluth Fatal Hit-and-Run Pleads Not Guilty

His Next Court Appearance Will be July 30

DULUTH, Minn. – A 30-year-old Duluth man charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection to a West Duluth fatal hit-and-run crash last month pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday.

Stanley Brown pleaded not guilty to all three charges which included criminal vehicular homicide, fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, and second degree test refusal.

According to court records, Brown admitted to police that he was the driver of the Jeep that struck and killed 30-year-old Peter James Seppanen while he was driving his motorcycle up 40th Avenue West.

Brown told authorities “it was possible” he was looking at this phone which caused him to cross the center line.

Seppanen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court again on July 30.