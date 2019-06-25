Duluth City Council Approves Resolution for DTA K-9 Officer

The K-9 Will be Trained This Fall

DULUTH, Minn. – A resolution was passed Monday night by the Duluth City Council to fund a community based K-9 officer and its handler in agreement with the Duluth Transit Authority.

The resolution will provide $112,801.50 annually plus a three percent annual increase.

The city says the K-9 officer will work with the DTA to improve transit rider’s safety, reduce crime and disorder, and improve quality of life to all areas serviced by the DTA bus stops, hubs, on buses and other modes of transportation.

One of the key characteristics of the K-9 will be its ability to sniff out explosives for the DTA.

The Duluth Police Department says the K-9 officer will be trained this fall and will be ready by January.