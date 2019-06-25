Duluth Restaurant Hosts Anthony Bourdain Tribute Dinner

Four-course meal raised money for Human Development Center

DULUTH, Minn. – June 25th was Anthony Bourdain’s birthday and cooks around the world are celebrating the celebrity chef who committed suicide in 2018.

Restaurant 301 in Downtown Duluth offered a Bourdain tribute dinner.

A four course meal was served featuring a wedge salad, bone marrow, oysters, and duck.

Each dinner cost $40. $5 of that was donated to the Human Development Center in Duluth.

“We want to raise awareness for mental illness because Bourdain did take his own life and I think doing more stuff like this in Duluth and paying homage to more cooks will help our industry in Duluth grow,” said Pope Belanger, a line cook at Restaurant 301.

Each course of the dinner was taken from one of Bourdain’s recipe books.