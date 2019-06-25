Duluth to Welcome Japanese Delegates Friday

Duluth Sister Cities International is Celebrating 30 Years of Sister City Exchanges in 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth will welcome a plane into the Duluth International Airport Friday, June 28, carrying 15 Japanese delegate for a weeklong visit to the Northland.

The visitors are from Duluth’s sister city, Isumi-City.

With representatives such as business owners, travel agents, and the Mayor, the delegation marks the first in a two-part celebration meant to highlight the 30-year anniversary of sister city exchanges happening in 2020.

This year’s delegation visit has an emphasis on community, with several public events included on the itinerary in the hopes of including more Duluthians in the celebration.

Organizer Katherine LaFleur says delegates visiting Duluth will engage in a number of activities during their stay, such as a local Peacemaking Walk, touring the DECC, and meeting with area business leaders to discuss cross-tourism between Duluth and Isumi-City, a coastal town just 50 miles southeast of Tokyo.

Events open to the public include:

Welcome Dinner: Friday, June 28th, 7:00 p.m. at the Lyric Conference Center inside of the Holiday (207 West Superior Street Duluth, MN), Cost: $40 per person for social hour and dinner

Friday, June 28th, 7:00 p.m. at the Lyric Conference Center inside of the Holiday (207 West Superior Street Duluth, MN), Cost: $40 per person for social hour and dinner BBQ Train Ride on the North Shore Scenic Railroad: (506 West Michigan Street, Duluth) 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29th. Cost: $38 per person for 2.5 hour ride and Famous Dave’s dinner.

(506 West Michigan Street, Duluth) 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29th. Cost: $38 per person for 2.5 hour ride and Famous Dave’s dinner. Tea Ceremony at the Duluth Woman’s Club (2400 East Superior Street Duluth) 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th including demonstrations and information about the history of the practice.

(2400 East Superior Street Duluth) 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th including demonstrations and information about the history of the practice. Karaoke Night at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. (1832 West Michigan Street Duluth) 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1st with a raffle, selfie-station, and karaoke provided by The Caddy Shack.

(1832 West Michigan Street Duluth) 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1st with a raffle, selfie-station, and karaoke provided by The Caddy Shack. Duluth Huskies versus St. Cloud Rox (Wade Stadium, 101 North 35th Avenue West Duluth, MN) 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd – fans get a Huskies poster and a Japanese delegate will throw the first pitch. Cost: $8.50 General Admission

You’re encouraged to email DSCI@DuluthMNSisterCities.org for more information.