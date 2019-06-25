Forum Educates Carlton County on Tobacco 21

CLOQUET, Minn- 34 cities in Minnesota have already adopted versions that moved the tobacco purchase age to 21.

Now Carlton County is working on being added to that list.

During a unique forum at Cloquet High School guests were provided information on what a possible ordinance could include and how it could be beneficial for the county.

The event also educated the county about THE growth of e–cigarettes and vaping.

“We’re seeing with the vaping and the e–cigarettes use that youth use is really increasing lately. We see that state wide and nationwide also. So its really important for us to take a look at what could help,” said Public Health Educator Meghann Levitt.

Studies show that almost 95 percent of adult smokers started smoking by age of 21.