Huskies Hang On For Win Against Larks

Xavier Bussey hit his first home run of the Northwoods League season.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a much needed Northwoods League off day, the Duluth Huskies got back on track, getting the 7-6 win over Bismarck on Tuesday night.

Xavier Bussey hit his first home run for Duluth while Ramon Enriquez drove in two runs.

The Huskies and Larks will play again on Wednesday at Wade Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.