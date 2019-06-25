Learning to Paddleboard at SUP Camp

North Shore SUP holds 4-day camp for kids to learn basics.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Kids on Barkers Island in Superior took advantage of the warmer weather by getting in the water on Paddleboards.

North Shore SUP held their annual SUP, or Stand-Up Paddleboarding camp.

The four-day camp supplies 8-12 year-olds with all the equipment including PFDs, or Personal Floation Devices, and teaches them the basics like paddling and docking properly.

According to instructors, the kids are fast learners.

“They get the hang of it very quickly, it’s a great activity,” said Heather Holmes, North Shore SUP co-owner. “It’s just great for kids in general to be outside and especially learning about water safety, and learning about wearing a PFD, and things that they can do and lifelong skills.”

This is the last four-day camp in June.

They will be back on Barkers Island in July from 10am-6pm on weekdays and 2-6pm on weekends.